Charles-Fevrier names TT’s 20-man squad TTFA U15 Youth Invitational

Stuart Charles-Fevrier,centre, talks with members of the TT Under-15 boys team, during a training session prior to the TT Football Association’s Youth Invitational,which begins tomorrow.

TT Under 15 boys football team coach Stuart Charles-Fevrier yesterday announced a 20-man squad for the inaugural TTFA (TT Football Association) Youth Invitational tournament which kicks off with a double header at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva tomorrow.

Charles-Fevrier has been overseeing the preparation of this team for the past two years with regular sessions and training camps and will have the opportunity to compete against international opposition in Mexico, Venezuela and Panama for the first time on home soil. This competition will see international under-15 teams on show for the first time since the CFU (Caribbean Football Union) Youth Cup was held here in 2008.

“It’s a great opportunity for the players to play against some quality international teams such as Mexico, Venezuela and Panama,” Charles-Fevrier said. “We have been playing a lot of practice games and then we found ourselves having to play against teams of higher age groups and senior level in order to intensify what we were doing. I believe the boys are focused and ready to give a good showing in this competition.

“This is a developmental tournament similar to what will take place in Florida next month and it is important that we understand this and take the necessary approach. Of course we are aiming to compete and to put on a good display of football.”

Captain Jaheim Marshall is also eager to take the pitch in front of the home fans.

“It is a great honour for all of us in the team to play in front of the home crowd. We have been working really hard for a long time and now we want to put this into matches and demonstrate what we have done in training. I think these games will go a long way in showing us what level we are at and prepare us for the Concacaf Championship.”

Forward Abdul-Qudoos Hypolite is promising total football.

“We are excited but at the same time patient because we know what our ambitions are. These teams all have rich history and are strong in the region. For us it is a great opportunity to be able to go out there and show what are capable of. We’ll take each game seriously and try our best to put on a game of total football and try to achieve the best possible results on the day,” he said.

TT face Panama from 7.15 pm tomorrow with Mexico and Venezuela squaring off at 5.15 pm.

In related news, the TT Under-17 Women’s team will also be in action this weekend. They will take on Panama’s U-17 team on Friday at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo and again on Sunday at the Ato Boldon Stadium.

Panama have been a late replacement for Curacao’s U-17 Girls which encountered challenges in securing air travel to Trinidad in time for the two matches.

TT TEAM (clubs and school in brackets) –

Kanye Lazarus (Police FC/Presentation College San Fernando)

Christian Bailey (Caledonia AIA/Fatima College)

Dan St Rose (W Connection/home-schooled)

Jaron Pascall (Police FC/Carapichaima East)

Tyrik Trotman (Central FC/St Augustine Secondary)

Jaheim Marshall (Trendsetter Hawks/Trinity College Moka)

Abdul-Quddoos Hypolite, Police FC/St Mary’s College)

Jesse Molik Khan (W Connection, Naparima College)

Ja-Shawn Thomas (W Connection, Holy Cross College)

Nathaniel James (W Connection, Queen’s Royal College)

Josiah Wilson (W Connection, Trinity College East)

Tristan Stafford (Police FC, Queen’s Royal College)

Kassidy Davidson (W Connection, Bishop’s High School)

Jovonn Gomez (Police FC, Trinity College East)

Dantaye Gilbert (W Connection, Presentation College, San Fernando)

Caleb Borneo (Columbus Crew, US-based)

Jaheim Faustin (San Juan Jabloteh, Trinity College East)

Tristan Edwards (Santa Cruz United Academy, St Augustine Sec)

Isaiah Thompson (Point Fortin Civic Centre, Naparima College)

Jared Edmond (Players Evolution Academy, Fatima College)