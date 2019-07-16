CDA paying late salaries for months

THE EDITOR: This is an open letter to the Prime Minister and the line minister of the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA).

For the last four months we the staff of the CDA have been receiving our salaries very late although the cheques are signed in advance of the required pay date. The cheques are reaching the banks late, causing many members of staff who have commitments to the banks or other financial obligations mental distress.

We have not caused the CDA to be in the position it is in, owing many suppliers. That is due to bad management decisions by previous governments and their appointed boards, including the current board.

The CDA is a landlord and cannot change lease agreements with its tenants when they can simply call upon those in office to stop any change or put unrealistic terms and conditions, including rents, to leases, thus causing our salaries be paid late.

Somebody, please look into this.

VARMA MUSHARRAF

via e-mail