3 held for gun possession in Tunapuna

Police arrested three people and seized a pistol and seven rounds of ammunition overnight.

The exercise, which began on Monday at around 11 pm and ended at 5 am, targeted St Joseph, Mt Hope and Tunapuna.

Police said they found the pistol and bullets at a house in Thomas Lane, Tunapuna.

The exercise was led by acting ACP Simbondath Rajkumar, co-ordinated by Snr Supt Paul and Insp Hernandez and involved the Northern Division Task Force and the K9 Unit.