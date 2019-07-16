N Touch
Tuesday 16 July 2019
follow us
News

3 held for gun possession in Tunapuna

File photo.
File photo.

Police arrested three people and seized a pistol and seven rounds of ammunition overnight.

The exercise, which began on Monday at around 11 pm and ended at 5 am, targeted St Joseph, Mt Hope and Tunapuna.

Police said they found the pistol and bullets at a house in Thomas Lane, Tunapuna.

The exercise was led by acting ACP Simbondath Rajkumar, co-ordinated by Snr Supt Paul and Insp Hernandez and involved the Northern Division Task Force and the K9 Unit.

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "3 held for gun possession in Tunapuna"

News