10 still missing from IDC

The Immigration Detention Centre (IDC) in Aripo, East Trinidad. FILE PHOTO

Police are still on the hunt for ten escapees who fled the Immigration Detention Centre (IDC) last week.

According to police sources, last Wednesday at about 5.30 pm police got a report from the IDC that twelve men had escaped. Police believe they had broken out about two hours before the report had been made. Two were recaptured.

While police have not yet been able to nab the escapees, National Security Minister Stuart Young said steps were being made to beef up security at the IDC in Aripo and another IDC will be opened in Santa Flora, doubling the capacity.