Woman leads cops to Rivers’ body

Chris Rivers

A woman, who lives in Tableland took police to a forested area in Mafeking Village in Mayaro this morning and showed them the spot where missing woman, Chris Rivers, was.

Police found Rivers' badly decomposed body shortly after 11 am. They could not determine the cause of death due to the state of decomposition.

The woman, who is in her early 20s, had been in custody for the past few days.

Newsday learnt that only last night residents held a vigil where they prayed for the 24-year-old Rivers' safe return to her family.

Rivers, who lived at El Guanapo in Rio Claro, was last seen on Monday at her workplace – the Water and Sewerage Authority's substation at New Grant.

She left the compound shortly after 6 am and entered a white car heading to Rio Claro.

Rivers previously lived at Union Village in Mayaro and broke off a physically abusive relationship in October. Since then, her relatives said she had been living in fear.

On Wednesday, Rivers’ worried mother, Roslyn, reported her disappearance to Princes Town police.

Police from Homicide Bureau Regions II and III are investigating.