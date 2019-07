Updated: Veteran actor Raymond Choo Kong killed

Raymond Choo Kong

Veteran local actor and director Raymond Choo Kong was found dead this morning at his Arima home.

Police confirmed he was found stabbed to death on a couch in his home.

Preliminary investigations suggest it was not a robbery or forceful entry. Police are still at the scene.

A Newsday team is at the scene and this story will be updated when more information comes at hand.