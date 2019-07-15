TT, US deepen security collaboration

TALKS: National Security Ag Permanent Secretary Penelope Bradshaw-Niles, 2nd from right and US State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary Nancy Izzo Jackson, 2nd from left, engage in discussions at the Ministry last week. PHOTO COURTESY MINISTRY OF NATIONAL SECURITY

ACTING Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security Penelope Bradshaw-Niles last week welcomed Deputy Assistant Secretary, US Department of State, Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration, Nancy Izzo Jackson during a visit to the Ministry of National Security in Port of Spain.

Deputy Assistant Secretary Jackson indicated that the meeting was an opportunity to continue the longstanding positive bilateral relationship between TT and the United States of America.

She stated that the US Department of State looked forward to the continued working relationship with this country in ongoing bilateral initiatives as well as future security collaboration.

Both parties discussed the recently concluded two-week Migration Registration Process for Venezuelans in TT, which the Deputy Assistant Secretary described as a commendable government initiative and noted the efficient manner in which it was conducted.

Discussions also included matters of mutual interest with both countries committing to work together to ensure the safety and security of TT and the wider region. The meeting took place on July 11 at the Ministry of National Security’s Head Office on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain.