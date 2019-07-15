TT reacts to Choo Kong’s death

Raymond Choo Kong

The online reactions to the death of actor and director Raymond Choo Kong have been as swift as they have been heartfelt.

While the Newsday will continue to publish reactions from NGOs, groups and members of Choo Kong's theatre community, these posts are from the immediate reactions on social media.

The Newsday also published additional comments on our website. Click on the links for full stories.

"I was talking to him this morning. He was supposed to teach a class. I am trying to cope with this shock," Albert Laveau said.

He lamented that Choo Kong was having difficulty with his knees and wondered who would enact such violence on the beloved actor.

“But he was typecast as the uptight, short-tempered straight man in farce. He was a great comic actor with wonderful timing and a huge range of expressions. But I always felt he could have risen to untold heights had he had more opportunities to explore his true range. As it turned out, serious theatre fell into decline locally and he never got the chance.” - Judy Raymond, Editor-in-Chief, Newsday.