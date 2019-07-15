Thong, Williams advance to squash semis

The TT junior squash team

SETH Thong and Sigourney Williams of TT, both advanced to the semifinals of their respective categories, when the Junior Caribbean Area Squash Association Individual Championships served off at the Queen’s Park Racquet Centre in St Clair, yesterday.

Thong, the top seed in the boys Under-13 category, first got past Barbadian Armaan Suleman 11-1, 11-1, 11-2 in round one. Later in the day, Thong faced Ethan Roserea of Bermuda in the quarter-finals and prevailed with a straight set victory 11-3, 11-1, 11-8. Thong will play in the semifinals today from 12.20 pm.

Also in the boys Under-13 category, Nicholas Le Quay of TT defeated Andrew Cox of Bermuda 11-3, 11-9, 11-9 in round one. Unfortunately in the quarter-finals, Le Quay lost to second seeded Guyanese Mohryan Baksh 11-7, 12-10, 11-2.

Williams, who is the third/fourth seeded player in the girls Under-15 division, outlasted Jamaican Eleanor Hind 11-6, 11-5, 11-4. Williams, who had a first round bye, will play top seeded Barbadian Sumairaa Suleman in the semi-finals at 1 pm, today. TT’s Nicola De Verteuil, ranked fifth/sixth in the division, won her opening contest 11-3, 11-2, 11-3 over Alyssa Gordon of Cayman Islands. De Verteuil was eliminated later in the day, as Jamaican Savannah Thomson defeated the TT player 11-1, 11-5, 11-2 in the quarterfinals.

Participants are competing in the Under-11, Under-13, Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19 age groups.