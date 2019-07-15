Sagicor hosts vacation internship

GETTING DOWN TO BRASS TACKS: Some interns work on a group activity during their orientation session at Sagicor’s Port of Spain office. PHOTO COURTESY SAGICOR

AS part of its corporate social responsibility, Sagicor annually hosts young people between the ages of 16 to 25, through its Inspire Vacation Internship programme. Interns are given the opportunity to, in some cases, engage with the world of work for the first time and by so doing, join a pool of viable candidates for future opportunities within Sagicor.

They are sourced internally from family of existing staff and externally from applications submitted throughout the year. As far as reasonably possible, the selection process is guided by the applicants’ course of study, location, department requests, and area of interest.

This year, the programme takes place over six weeks from July 8 to August 16, and 23 youths, at both secondary school and university level, have been placed throughout Trinidad at Sagicor Life and Sagicor General offices.

This holistic internship programme aims not just to help the interns to manage the workplace, but also to value the importance of giving back to the communities to in which Sagicor operates. It is for this reason the interns will be participating in a corporate social responsibility (CSR) project in the upcoming weeks.