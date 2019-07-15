President scolds parliamentarians

TT President Paula-Mae Weekes addresses the 44th annual Conference of the Caribbean Americas and the Atlantic Region of the Commonwealth Parliamentary at Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain. Photo by Kerwin Pierre

PRESIDENT Paula-Mae Weekes began her feature address to the 44th Annual Conference of the Americas and Atlantic Region Commonwealth Parliamentary Association with a stinging rebuke of MPs' behaviour in Parliament.

"Even the most casual observer of the proceedings of our Parliament would be concerned about how the people's business is being conducted. Those who follow avidly might well be alarmed. Walk-outs, put-outs, distrust, thinly-veiled insults, inability to arrive at a consensus quickly if at all on the simplest of issues, referrals to the Privileges Committee, whether to apologise or not; all those seem to take precedence over formulating laws for the good of our citizens."

She was speaking at the event Monday at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain. Her comment on apologies was likely a reference to the issue of Oropouche MP Dr Roodal Moonilal, who has been debarred from speaking in Parliament after declining to apologise for a reported threat to Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds as instructed by the Privileges Committee.

Weekes said yesterday the core function of the distinguished houses of Parliament is to be essential and purposeful.

"But what does the average man in the street think about what goes on there?"

She referred to a song from calypsonian Explainer (Winston Henry),They Kicksin' in Parliament, from 1979.

"The bad news is, things have not changed for the better since then."

Weekes said that around much of the world, this region included, people were losing faith in their elected and appointed officials entrusted with making laws that will directly affect their lives and livelihoods.

"And we would have gathered today and for this conference to do nothing more than socialise and network if we do not challenge ourselves to confront the criticism and provide credible and comprehensive response."