Pres: V’zuelan influx opened window of racism, xenophobia

TT President Paula-Mae Weekes addresses the 44th annual Conference of the Caribbean Americas and the Atlantic Region of the Commonwealth Parliamentary at Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain. Photo by Kerwin Pierre

PRESIDENT Paula-Mae Weekes has expressed concern that the increase in Venezuelan migrants has prompted xenophobia.

She was delivering the feature address on Monday at the 44th Annual Conference of the Caribbean, Americas and the Atlantic Region of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain. The theme of the conference is Globalisation and Nationalism: Quo Vadis (Where are you going?) – Impacts on Commonwealth Parliaments.

She said in response to globalisation, one facet of nationalism that has reared its ugly head in countries across Europe and in the US is ethnic nationalism.

"In TT, although the influx of Venezuelan migrants has seen an outpouring of generosity and kindness on the part of some Trinbagonians it has also opened the window into our parochialism, xenophobia and racism. Hostile and derogatory comments about migrants are made on social media and talk radio all in the name of patriotism.

"It is for our lawmakers, representing the views and interests and aspirations of those on whose behalf they speak to set the tone. Our people will follow where we lead."

She also said the issue of immigration is of pressing concern to the workforce in TT.

"Consensus on how to implement relevant legal frameworks and to fulfil our international obligations seems elusive and our people are anxious for clear, equitable, sustainable and humanitarian road maps for the long and short term. Only Parliament can provide that comfort."