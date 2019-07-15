PM's friend Baksh freed of criminal charges

Attorneys Michael Rooplal, Prakash Ramadhar, Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj SC and Billy Ramsundar outside Siparia magistrates' court yesterday

THE CEO of A&V Drilling, Haniff Nizam Baksh, who is also a close friend of the Prime Minister, has been freed of criminal charges of assault and malicious damage arising out of an alleged attack on a media photographer in 2017 .

He was charged along with his son-in-law Billy Ramsundar.

The cases were set for trial in the Siparia Magistrates' Court yesterday but witnesses were a no-show and senior magistrate Margaret Alert dismissed all four charges. The police were not ready to proceed and though a state attorney requested a final adjournment to put its house in order, Alert said people cannot make a mockery of the criminal procedure rules which govern the criminal court system.

Former attorney general Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, SC, leading attorneys Prakash Ramadhar and Michael Rooplal for Baksh and Ramsundar, said since the charges on September 15, 2017, they had been called before the magistrate for hearing on more than eight occasions .

Baksh is Rowley's friend and Ramsundar is the husband of former People's National Movement senator Allyson Baksh.

Baksh was charged with occasioning actual bodily to Guardian Media Ltd's photographer Kristian De Silva. The charge against Ramsundar was that he damaged a Guardian Media Ltd camera valued at US$1,600.

The charges stemmed from an incident at A&V Drilling's compound at Nazim Avenue, Penal, where media personnel tried to interview Baksh about Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar's disclosure on the political platform of a so-called "fake oil" confidential report on the now defunct state-owned Petrotrin.

Yesterday when state attorney Ambay Ramkelawan, asked for a final adjournment, Maharaj said not even the police witnesses were present. Despite the magistrate having set the case down for trial yesterday, De Silva, the victim in the case did not appear either and no representative from Guardian Media was present.

Maharaj asked Alert to dismiss the charges.

Alert asked Baksh and Ramsundar to stand, and saying that the criminal rules were there for a purpose, she told both that the charges were dismissed.

Ramsundar is an inspector of police.