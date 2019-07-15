PM: Parliaments must hold gov’ts to account

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

THE PRIME Minister said parliaments must hold governments to account.

He was delivering remarks on Monday at the official opening ceremony of the 44th Annual Conference of the Caribbean, Americas and the Atlantic Region of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain.

The conference runs from July 12-19 and Dr Rowley said, time permitting, he will be joining the conference today, when the topic for discussion will be the committee system and the challenges faced by our region "which still utilises the term 'part-time parliamentarians.'

"After more than 30 years as an MP, I am still befuddled by that term," he commented. "My friends, colleagues, the Parliament is the institution that represents the people’s voice in government. It is the cornerstone of democracy. This important institution, of which we all hold membership, fulfils two critical functions: to legislate and to hold government to account. In doing so effectively, we must all engage in a myriad of activities all of which matter to our people."

He stressed the fundamental objectives of parliamentary oversight were to promote the people’s well-being and improve governance over their affairs.

"Oversight processes assess the impact of government action on society, help ensure that appropriate resources are provided to implement government programmes and identify unintended or negative effects of government policy and action and may also shed light on corrupt activities. Oversight and accountability are major dimensions of the complementary democratic mandates of government and Parliament. Governments provide services to citizens; parliaments hold governments to account by questioning and challenging their actions and policies and making recommendations for change.

"No matter how tedious and repetitively boring these assignments may be, we must not be daunted in their pursuits, regardless who we might offend in the process."