PM: Don’t let people bribe you to not vote Culture of corruption must not remain

PEOPLE’S National Movement (PNM) political leader and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has told PNM supporters not to allow anyone to pay them not to vote.

He was speaking yesterday at the PNM Sports and Family Day held at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground, La Horquetta Phase 6.

He cautioned those in the marginal La Horquetta/Talparo seat not to be lured by gifts and money in upcoming elections.

“I want to say to you in La Horquetta//Talparo anybody walking through this community offering you money to not vote, offering you money to not participate, offering you money to organise in criminal activities then you should know that your future does not lie with that. You should know that Trinidad and Tobago’s future lies with honesty in public office and that public officers must be made to be honest and accountable in Trinidad and Tobago.”

Rowley also defended the decision to launch a Commission of Enquiry into half a billion spent on land acquisition for the Point Fortin Highway project.

“So we asked for a Commission of Enquiry and that is so offending so many people that you get in an editorial that: one, it’s a waste of time; two, it’s a waste of money; and three it’s politics. They want you to accept corruption as a normal way of life in TT. All of a sudden it is okay that the cost of finding out who did what determine that you don’t do it.”

The enquiry was announced on Thursday by Communications Minister Stuart Young at the post-Cabinet media conference and will be chaired by former justice Sebastian Ventour.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who chaired an interministerial committee under the former administration that oversaw the land acquisition, has dismissed the enquiry as a distraction and UNC deputy political leader David Lee yesterday called for a commission of enquiry into Petrotrin.

Rowley said yesterday there were those guilty of making millions from corrupt activities who have the audacity to speak as a moral authority and stressed the corrupt culture does not have to remain for the future generations.

“We are refusing to accept what exists now. We are refusing to accept that persons could come into office, use their office, enrich themselves, commit to your community, take the money that they thief (sic), come in here, link up with the criminal elements and determine that is how the election will go.”

He also told citizens to support Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith in his plan to introduce polygraph testing to the police service.

“Whatever the circumstances, whatever is required, we the people must be able to say to the Commissioner of Police we support you in going for polygraphing in the police service to erode corruption in the police service.”

The day featured a march-past, races, including an MPs and councillors race, games and performances and, despite intermittent rain and the muddy grounds, the activities continued and attendees flowed in through the afternoon.