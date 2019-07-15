'Nico' killed at La Romaine

When gunshots rang out at La Romaine last night, no one saw how it happened, but relatives later found 24-year-old Hakim Nikolai Mowlah motionless with multiple wounds.

Police said Mowlah, also called Nico was at Grace Lane, was near his home shortly before 10 pm when the shooting happened.

Police said no witnesses have come forward and residents said they only heard the gunshots and later found Mowlah bleeding on the ground.

They took him to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he later died.

Mowlah, police said, had several matters pending at the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court.

Police from Southern Division and Homicide Bureau Region III visited the area and spoke to several residents.

No one has been arrested and an autopsy is expected to be done today at the Forensic Sciences Centre at St James.