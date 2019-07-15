Newsday’s Raymond remembers Choo Kong

Raymond Choo Kong

NEWSDAY editor-in-chief Judy Raymond, who reviewed theatre for many years, described Choo Kong as a great actor who was very good at what he did.

“But he was typecast as the uptight, short-tempered straight man in farce. He was a great comic actor with wonderful timing and a huge range of expressions. But I always felt he could have risen to untold heights had he had more opportunities to explore his true range. As it turned out, serious theatre fell into decline locally and he never got the chance.”

Raymond recalled that Choo Kong had worked with Ellen Camps in the Tent Theatre and later branched out to start his own company and even ran his own Space Theatre at Bretton Hall, Victoria Avenue, for some time.

He once wrote and staged a one-man show, naturally titled Everyone Loves Raymond, which was to have been the first of such shows, but as it was, remained the only one. “His death is a huge and premature loss not only to his family and friends, but also of course to local theatre. It’s the end of an era.”

Choo Kong was found dead this morning at his Arima home. Reports are that he was found on a couch with what appears to be multiple stab wounds.