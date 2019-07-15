Memphis take top honours

Deon Lendore

DEON Lendore and Asa Guevara showed their quality on local soil leading the Abilene Wildcats Athletic Club to victory in the men’s 4x400m relay, at the Republic Bank NAAA Relay Festival at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, yesterday.

Lendore and Guevara were part of the men’s 4x400m team that won gold at the IAAF World Relays in Yokohama, Japan, earlier this year.

Yesterday, Guevara ran the first leg and Lendore ran the anchor leg to help Abilene to gold in three minutes, 08.19 seconds (3:08.19). The other members of the Abilene quartet were Judah Taylor and Ohdel James. Simplex were a distant second in 3:17.67 and UWI ended third in 3:17.97.

In the women’s 4x400m final, the Memphis quartet of Nicola Pesnell, Jeneil Morris, Jeunice Maxime and Rae-Ann Serville won gold in 3:49.22, Abilene finished second in 3:52.73 and Cougars ended third in 4:02.41.

Some experienced runners helped their clubs to victories, as TT Olympian Emmanuel Callender ran the anchor leg for Memphis to lead the club to gold in the men’s 4x100m final in 40.13 seconds. Reuben Walters ran the opening leg, Clement Campbell ran second and Ian Thomas was third.

Seasoned campaigners Janeil Bellille and Reyare Thomas, along with Brianna Lord and Tsai-Anne Joseph, helped Abilene to gold in the women’s 4x100m final in 45.98.

A number of top juniors competed featuring athletes in the Under-9, Under-11, Under-13, Under-15, Under-17 and Under-20 age groups.

After 34 events, Memphis won the overall title with 275 points, followed by Cougars with 236 and Abilene with 169.