Man charged for cruelty to a child

Kerry Wilson

A LAVENTILLE man was expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate yesterday, charged with cruelty to a then four-year-old child, which occurred between August 30 and December 4, 2016.

A TTPS press release said, Kerry Wilson, 41, was charged last Friday after being arrested by officers of the Child Protection Unit on that same date.

Police said a female minor was cuffed several times and hit with a belt and belt buckle, which left her with a broken leg and a black and blue eye.

Police received a report on December 4, 2016 and issued a warrant for the man's arrest. Investigations were led by Ag Supt Chandool and Ag ASP Claire Guy-Alleyne of the CPU. Wilson was charged by WPC Makeda Edwards, also of the CPU.