Harley breaks record at Short Course champs

JAHMIA Harley of Tidal Wave Aquatics broke her own national girls 15-17 100m backstroke record when the National Age Group Short Course Championships continued at the National Aquatic Centre, in Couva.

Harley, who held the previous mark of one minute, 03.95 seconds (1:03.95) since last year, won gold in 1:03.59 to set a new mark in the event, on Saturday night. Terri Yates of Blue Dolphins was second in 1:11.06 and Sierra Robinson of Marlins ended third in 1:13.72. The trio all made the Goodwill Games A standard of 1:13.80. Swimmers are using the meet to qualify for the 25th Goodwill Championships 2019 that will be held in Suriname from August 16-18. The same trio made the Goodwill A standard in the girls 15-17 200m freestyle. Harley won gold in 2:13.26, Robinson took silver in 2:16.50 and Yates earned bronze in 2:16.53, as they all made the A standard of 2:17.27. In the girls 13-14 200m freestyle finals, the Blue Dolphins duo of Kiara Goodridge and Jade Foncette made the A standard of 2:22.63. Goodridge took gold in 2:18.18 and Foncette captured silver in 2:21.72.

The boys also showed top form in the boys equivalent as the top four swimmers made the standard of 2:06.28. Gold medallist Aaron Stuart of Blue Dolphins stopped the clock in 1:58.48, Marquise Nelson of Atlantis took silver in 2:02.36, Stachys Harley of Tidal Wave grabbed bronze in 2:03.37 and Riquelio Joseph of Atlantis ended fourth in 2:05.95.

In the boys 15-17 200m freestyle, Jordan Mc Millan of Blue Dolphins took gold in 1:58.89 and Malik Nelson of Atlantis earned silver in 1:59.03. The pair both dipped under the A standard of 2:01.36.

In the girls 13-14 50m breaststroke, three swimmers made the A standard of 38.16 seconds. Arielle Dickson of Flying Fish won gold in 36.29, Daniella Blackman of Flying Fish grabbed silver in 37.66 and Naomi Walters of Blue Dolphins was third in 37.97.

In the boys equivalent, the quartet of Joseph, Akash Singh (Tidal Wave), Kristoff Vialva (PFAD) and Marquise made the standard of 33.51. Joseph won in 30.60, Singh was second in 32.55, Vialva third in 32.95 and Marquise fourth in 33.14.

The meet ended yesterday.