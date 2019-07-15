Deportivo PF demolish Harlem Strikers 7-0

NARISSA FRASER

CARONI’S Harlem Strikers suffered a humiliating 7-0 defeat against Deportivo Point Fortin (PF),on Saturday evening, at the Mahaica Oval, in Point Fortin.

Both teams are in division two of the 2019 Ascension Invitational tournament, which began on Friday.

Deportivo PF wasted no time as forward Marcus “Lobo” Joseph, who now plays for Indian club Gokulam Kerala FC, secured a goal in the 4th minute. Captain Hughton Hector also added his name to the scoresheet soon after in the 11th minute.

The Strikers defenders continued to struggle with clearing the ball as Joseph cruised past them to secure a hat trick in the first half with goals in the 38th and 41st minutes.

Strikers fans were visibly frustrated as they looked on during the second half, hoping their team could secure a goal before the final minute. But Deportivo PF continued their streak with two strikes from Rehad Moodie, with the match ending in disappointment for the Strikers.

Speaking with Newsday, goal scorer Marcus Joseph said he believes the downfall of the Strikers was that they did not play as a unit, adding that he was elated to secure a hat trick for his team.

“The game was a pretty good game, it was very nice for our first game. It’s always great to get goals and we played as a team,” Joseph said.

Strikers captain Ita Charles, who was unable to play due to injury, told Newsday, “We could have improvised to the situation because everything was against us. The other team was better, they came out firing, close to the ball. What we need to do is regroup and move forward.”