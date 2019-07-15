Barbados crowned Under-17 cricket champs

Barbados players and technical staff with their medals and trophies at the closing ceremony at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on Saturday.

COUVA, Trinidad – Barbados made it back-to-back titles, when they won the West Indies Future Stars Under-17 Championship by a mere 2.8 points ahead of Jamaica, on Saturday.

The fifth and final round was hampered by rain with two of the three matches abandoned.

At Gilbert Park in Couva, Barbados and Jamaica entered round five 2.9 points apart sitting in the top two spots on the table, with the championship title on the line. After nine overs, with the Barbados score on 29/1, the rains came, then stopped, then started to fall again. This forced match officials to take lunch early, but there was no restart in sight. Eventually, match officials took the decision to call off the match. Barbados finished the championship on 17.9 points, 2.8 points ahead of Jamaica who finished on 15.1 points. At the National Cricket Centre in Couva, Leeward Islands faced seven overs against Guyana reaching 26/1 when rain ended play. Only the match between TT and Windward Islands at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba was completed. Batting first, TT got to 93/5 in 29.5 overs when rain ended the innings. Set a revised target of 116 in 28 overs, Windward Islands got to 115/5 as the match ended in a tie. A closing ceremony was held at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Saturday.

HONOUR ROLL

Winner - Barbados

Runner Up - Jamaica

Best Wicketkeeper - Nimar Bolden (Barbados) - eight dismissals

Most Wickets - Tyran Theodore (Windward Islands) - 14 wickets

Most Runs - Teddy Theodore (Windward Islands) - 149 runs

MVP - Jaden Leacock (Barbados)

FINAL STANDINGS

Team P W L T NR PB Pts

Barbados 5 3 0 0 2 1.9 17.9

Jamaica 5 3 1 0 1 1.1 15.1

Leewards 5 2 1 0 2 1.3 13.3

TT 5 2 2 1 0 1.5 11.5

Windwards 5 1 3 1 0 2.5 8.5

Guyana 5 0 4 0 1 1.1 3.1