Akini Gill, a tower of strength

THE EDITOR: I listened to Akini Gill of Laventille share his story which I called “rise from the ashes to a place of respect” in my own language. This young man's story touched me. I have heard many sharing their struggles and how they still made it in life despite the negatives working against them, but Akini's account did something to me.

Now in no way am I putting down the struggles and accomplishments of others, but sometimes some things you hear go deeper than normal and this was one such time.

Despite his mental challenges, being criticized openly, being put down by those who should know better, Akini never allowed the negativity to stop him from pursuing his dreams. I must also say job well done to mom for all the support you gave to your dear son. I do hope this young man's testimony will inspire those who maybe going through some challenge and think of giving up.

Draw from Akini Gill's life and allow it to be an inspiration to you to keep fighting until you succeed. It is no longer Akini Gill the person being made fun of but University music instructor, national scholarship winner and writer. Something tells me this is not the end but there is much more to come out of this human being.

You can never tell what a person can become with opportunity and the support of others. To Akini, continue writing your script for you are an inspiration to many who may be struggling in some way. Akini Gill is a tower of strength.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan