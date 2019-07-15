3 dead, 1 wounded in Laventille shooting

A teen is among three people dead after a shooting in eastern Quarry Road Laventille last night, which also left one man wounded.

Police said the group was playing cards at 'Dasheen' Shop at around 11.05 pm when a black Nissan Tiida pulled up and a gunman came out of the car.

The man fired several shots at the crowd. Salem Peters, 16, was shot several times in the chest and stomach and died while being treated at hospital.

Shermakie Wickham, 31, died at the scene. Damien Granger, 37, died at hospital this morning.

Jason Prince, 40, was shot in the back of his right thigh.

Editor's note: This story has been updated.