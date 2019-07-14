Young discusses border security with UN rep

National Security Minister Stuart Young.

BORDER security was the focus of a meeting between National Security Minister Stuart Young and a representative of the United Nation's Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) last week.

A statement said Young met with Bo Shakira Harris, AIRCOP project specialist at the UNODC's Regional Programme Office at the ministry, last week, and both parties pledged to continue to work together to strengthen TT's border security framework.

The ministry said the AIRCOP was a multi-agency project implemented by UNODC, in partnership with INTERPOL and the World Customs Organisation (WCO).

It aims at strengthening the capacities of international airports to detect and intercept drugs, other illicit goods and high-risk passengers, including foreign terrorist fighters, in origin, transit and destination countries with the overall objective of disrupting criminal networks.

Young, the statement said, acknowledged that the meeting was another opportunity for government to further its collaboration with the UNODC on national security issues and more specifically with matters relating to border security.

The ministry said Harris told Young that increased capacity and knowledge of trained personnel has led to the expansion of the project scope to cover the multiple threats targeting airports, including all illicit drugs, illicit goods, fraudulent documents and as of late, terrorism and trafficking in persons.

Also attending the meeting was the ministry's deputy Director of the International Affairs Unit, Major Richard Lynch.