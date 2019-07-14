TTFA stages Boys Under-13 screening today

THE TTFA (TT Football Association) will host screening sessions for the Boys Under 13 Elite Development Programme today, from 10 am, at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

The screening is open to all boys who have not been screened previously and are born on or after January 1, 2006 and possess a Trinidad and Tobago passport or is eligible to represent this country through parentage.

Players are requested to attend the session with a red jersey, white jersey, black pants, black socks and other football gears as well as a form of identification. Players are asked to be at the venue for 9 am.

In related news, the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) announced yesterday that they will stage the 2019 Girls’ Under-14 Challenge Series from August 5-13 across five venues in the region. A total of 22 teams, including TT, will take part in the competition.

The developmental tournament will be played in Jamaica, Cayman Islands, Puerto Rico, St Kitts/Nevis and the Dominican Republic.

TT have been placed in Group Five, which will take place in the Dominican Republic, along with Grenada, Suriname, Guyana and TT.

“This competition follows last year’s Women’s Challenge Series and drills down on the CFU’s commitment to grassroots football generally and the advancement of the women’s game specifically. Just under 400 girls from across the Caribbean will get the chance to pit their skills against their counterparts, and this will also foster their growth and development both on and off the football pitch,” CFU president Randolph Harris said.