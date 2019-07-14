TT teams gearing up for Invitational Youth Tournament

TT Under-15 boys and Under-17 girls have begun counting down the days to their first set of international matches on home soil as the TTFA Invitational Youth tournament draws closer to kick off.

Both teams – the Under 15s under the guidance of coach Stuart Charles-Fevrier and the Girls under recently appointed oach Stefan De Four have been on the training pitch up to four days per week and have entered residential training camps ahead of the tournament opener on Wednesday at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

The TT boys will face Panama from 7.15 pm following the curtain raiser between Venezuela and Mexico at 5.15 pm.

The girls will open their account against Curacao, two days later on July 19 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

The Venezuela boys team arrive in Trinidad today while both Panama and Mexico will come in tomorrow.

“This will be a really good opportunity for us to face a team like Curacao as it gives us a chance to challenge ourselves against international opposition. Hopefully we can come out on top,” said U-17 girls' midfielder Jessica Harragin while at a training session last Monday at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

Harragin, who attends Holy Name Convent and plays for Queen’s Park, spoke about her aspirations in the game.

“Playing for the national team allows me to play football at a high level and also have opportunities to develop my career further. It’s fun and enjoyable to be in the training session with my teammates. Football is the sport I grew up playing all my life and it’s the most enjoyable thing for me. I love it because it’s about strategy and skill.

“I think if our women’s team could make it that far (in 2014) then I think we can do it as well. My life is centred around school and football. As soon as I leave school I’m normally going to play football. Any studying I do has to be within school hours because after that I have just football and more training. My parents know that I really want this so they take the time to get me to training and to make sure I ave the best training and the best football opportunities possible,” Harragin said.

Speaking about the current TT team, she noted, “I think this team works together very well. We have fight and confidence. I think on the field we can work together to make the team go as a far as possible."

On the boys side, defensive midfielder Jaheim Marshall, who skippered the team when they captured the CFU Boys Challenge last year, is expecting a tough campaign coming up. While the U-15 team has played regular matches against local teams, this will be their first outing against international opposition in TT.

“These teams all play at a high level. Panama has been to several youth World Cups while Mexico have won two Under-20 World Cups and Venezuela have been to the 2017 youth World Cup final. This is an opportunity for us to test ourselves against some really good opponents who have strong youth programmes. We are excited but also taking these matches very seriously. We want to do well especially as it’s our first set of international games at home,” he said.

“We have the world at our feet and we are ready to take it on with everything we have. We are all pushing each other as far as we can. The love and togetherness we have keeps us going, waking up everyday and coming to training. We have really turned into a family over the last two years.

“I take my responsibilities very seriously because I know all the boys look up to me. I always have to be at my best and the boys know I expect the best from them,” Marshall said

Fans can purchase tickets at $40 and tournament passes for all three matchdays are priced at $100 at all NLCB outlets.