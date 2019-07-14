TT teams advance at NORCA Beach Handball

A TT player looks to make a pass while a St Kitts/Nevis defender looks on during Friday’s match.

YANNICK QUINTAL

The NORCA Beach Handball Championships entered its second day of round-robin play in Saith Park, Chaguanas on Friday as teams were fighting to make the knockout stages yesterday. TT men and women teams were also looking to carry their momentum from Thursday’s opening day to solidify their places in the next rounds.

The TT men began proceedings on Friday against an undefeated United States team that are yet to be really challenged in the tournament so far. In the end, TT suffered their first defeat, 26-12 and , 24-16.

However, TT atoned for that loss by defeating Haiti 18-12 and 32-17.

The women would play their only match of the day against St/Kitts and Nevis and it was a gripping affair.

The match was a defensive struggle for both games, as TT would take the opening game 14-9 but St Kitts/Nevis would prove a stubborn opponent, stealing a win against the home team favourites on the last play of the game, a 7-6 upset to force a penalty shootout.

TT struggled to hold on to the ball in the first set of attempts while Dominica were outdone by good goalkeeping and unforced errors. Eventually, TT won 4-1 on penalties.

With a 3-1 win/loss record for the men’s team, TT booked their places in the semifinal round of the tournament, joining the US, Mexico and Puerto Rico.

TT was expected to square off against Mexico in the second semifinal game yesterday, following the US-Puerto Rico semi.

On the women’s side, TT finished second in the preliminary round with a 2-1 record and will be the second-seeded team going into yesterday’s quarterfinal round.

Other Scores –

Men: Puerto Rico def St Kitts/Nevis 14-10, 18-8; Haiti def Barbados 30-10, 26-16; US def Dominica 28-8, 34-16; Mexico def St Kitts/Nevis 20-9, 22-8; Mexico def Puerto Rico 19-18, 24-14; Dominica def Barbados 18-11, 18-13.

Women: Mexico def Dominica 19-7, 33-5; US def Barbados 26-1, 22-3; Puerto Rico def Haiti 16-8, 8-4; Dominica def Haiti 8-6, 15-14; Mexico def Puerto Rico 26-10, 19-4.