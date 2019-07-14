Tobago open for business

THA Secretary of Community Development, Enterprise Development and Labour Marslyn Melville-Jack

TOBAGO BUREAU

ENTREPRENEURS in Tobago have been urs have come in for high praise from Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Secretary of Community Development, Enterprise Development and Labour Marslyn Melville-Jack for their excellent showing at this year’s Trade and Investment Convention (TIC) 2019.

In addressing Wednesday’s post-Executive Council media briefing at the Victor E Bruce Financial Complex in Scarborough, Melville-Jack, who accompanied the entrepreneurs, brandished a local newspaper headlined “Tobago tops TIC,” as she noted that the “Tobago is open for business” message was sent during the four-day event at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya, Trinidad.

“This is very, very instructive because it did not say ‘a division topped...,’ it says ‘Tobago tops.’

“This is excellent news for Tobago because, again, we went as a joint team to this convention.

She said the divisions of Tourism, Culture and Transportation; Finance and the Economy; and Community Development, Enterprise Development and Labour formed the THA’s contingent to TIC.

“When people came to TIC, what they got was a total experience of Tobago,” she said.

She also boasted of the May 23-25 inaugural Tobago Road Show at Trincity Mall, an event she deemed a “tremendous success.”

“What we attempted to do was to kill two birds with one stone, so it was an attempt to present the culture of Tobago and to encourage our Trinidad brothers and sisters to come to Tobago and participate in the Tobago Heritage Festival.

“So successful was that enterprise that over that three-day period, they accumulated sales in excess of $125,000. Hats off to our entrepreneurs, because you would understand that most of them are young, some of the businesses are relatively new and to gather that kind of response and support from the Trinidad audience was really, really remarkable,” she said.