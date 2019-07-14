Search continues for Chris

WITHOUT enough evidence to charge a man regarding Monday’s disappearance of Chris Rivers, 24, police have released him from custody.

Only on Friday, the 27-year-old man reappeared before Rio Claro magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine for allegedly breaching a protection order.

Rivers, who lives at El Guanapo in Rio Claro, was last seen on Monday at her workplace — the Water and Sewerage Authority's substation at New Grant.

She left the compound shortly after 6 am and entered a white car heading to Rio Claro. Police said Rivers wore a black jersey, a pair of long black pants and a pair of black sneakers.

When the case was called on Friday, a female relative informed the magistrate Rivers was absent owing to her disappearance.

The magistrate adjourned the case to August 9.

Princes Town police detained the man for questioning and yesterday released him saying they had insufficient information to charge him.

Sgt Toussaint is leading investigations.

On Wednesday, Rivers’ mother, Roslyn, reported her disappearance to Princes Town police. The worried woman said her daughter, who previously lived at Union Village in Mayaro, broke off a physically abusive relationship in October and has been living in fear since then.

Since Monday, worried relatives and friends have been searching for her and calls to her phone kept going to voicemail. They are hoping and praying she is alive and safe.

"We have not gotten any new information," a relative told Sunday Newsday.

"We are trying to organise to see what we can do. We are getting ready to go to Mayaro and put up some posters. Police are searching but nothing has changed. We are just hoping for the best."

Police are calling on the public to help them find Rivers. People with information can contact the Princes Town police at 655-2231 or any police station. They can also call 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or Police Commissioner Gary Griffith via text/WhatsApp at 482-4279.