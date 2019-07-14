Sachin tops El Dorado North Hindu

Sachin Harrylal with his awards for top overall student during El Dorado North Hindu School's graduation on June 15.

It was a proud moment for Sachin Harrylal, 11 as his name was called as the overall top student for the 2019 standard five graduating class of the El Dorado North Hindu School. The graduation ceremony took place on June 15, at the school on Mc Sweeny Street, Tunapuna. Sachin jumped for joy raising his trophy over his head in excitement. “I was hoping to score big this term as it is my final term in primary school,” he said. Sachin wrote Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam and passed for Hillview College. He was a top mathematics student and he often placed first in comprehension.

He also received sportsman awards for his achievements in 2014 and 2016. Both years he won track and field 100 and 200 metres races and he anchored the school's 4 x 100 metres relay team. He was also selected for the national under-13 east zone cricket as a wicket-keeper and batsman.

Sachin warmly acknowledged the support of his parents, Sunil and Geeta. Sunil said, “This award is well deserving as Sachin practised hard at excelling and he did.” He said his son never lost sight of his goals, excelling in sports and academics. Sachin had high praise for his principal Mahindra Maharaj and his teacher Asish Deonarine.