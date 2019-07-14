Rianne masters the art of academics

Top SEA student for the Mayaro/ Rio Claro area, Rianne Boodoosingh with her trophies and certificates.

RIANNE Pooja Boodoosingh is a living testament of the correlation between exposure to arts and academic success.

All her life Rianne has been excelling both academically and artistically – placing first almost every term at the Rio Claro Hindu Primary school while winning trophies and certificates for her extra-curricular activities. Her abilities and the ease with which she learns and manages her different tasks has led her mother, Anne Marie, a devout Hindu, to believe “She is the reincarnation of an old soul who has come back to finish off what she started in an earlier life.”

Rianne, 12, was named top student at her school and in the district of Rio Claro/Mayaro. She was also identified as one of three students in the island to receive a perfect score of 100 per cent in mathematics in the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA). “Math is my absolute favourite subject. I just love math. I am able to think fast. I can just look at a math question, work it out in my head and tell you the answer.”

Rianne will be heading to Naparima Girls’ High School in September, where she plans to, “Do my work, have some fun, win a scholarship and make my parents proud.”

The member of the Lion’s Club of Mayaro has been singing from the classics to chutney, dancing ballet, Latin and Indian classical, and playing the harmonium, violin, tabla, dhantal and other musical instruments from an early age.

She was successful in the Children of Mastana Bahar competitions, receiving the People’s Choice award in 2016 and first runner up in the Queen competition. She has also represented her school in the Baal Vikaas Vinhaar, Mere Desh and Chowtal Sameelan competitions. Her affiliation with the Zena’s Dance Academy has led to her participation in numerous contests, including the Prime Minister Best Village Trophy competition.

An avid cricket fan and player, she is also learning martial arts which she started many years ago but stopped to focus on preparation for the SEA.

Her parents, Ricky and Anne Marie Boodoosingh have created a special space at their Manzanilla Road, Mayaro home just to accommodate her many trophies and certificates she has amassed over the years. Five more trophies were added to the valedictorian’s shelf after her graduation on July 1, for Most Outstanding Graduate (female), Excellent Performance for SEA 2019, Most Cultural Student, Academic Excellence and for achieving the highest mark in Hindi at the school.

“We have a temple in our home and Rianne has never left for school one day in the last seven years without first praying. The last two years have not been easy, and it is her prayers which helped her to overcome her challenges,” her mother said.

Rianne’s desire is to one day become a doctor, “Not just to make money, but to help those in need,” she told Newsday Kids. She attributes her success to her creator, supportive parents and class teacher Geeta Singh, “Who never missed a day of class in the last two years.”