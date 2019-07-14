N Touch
Sunday 14 July 2019
follow us
Sports

Relay Festival today at H/Crawford Stadium

THE Republic Bank NAAATT Relay Festival 2019, is set to take place today, from 2 pm, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

According to a media release from the National Association of Athletic Administrations TT (NAAATT), "The event, which is intended to strengthen the relay-running capability of our athletes, will feature relay teams from all our registered clubs competing for valuable cash prizes."

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Relay Festival today at H/Crawford Stadium"

Sports