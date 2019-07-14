Relay Festival today at H/Crawford Stadium

THE Republic Bank NAAATT Relay Festival 2019, is set to take place today, from 2 pm, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

According to a media release from the National Association of Athletic Administrations TT (NAAATT), "The event, which is intended to strengthen the relay-running capability of our athletes, will feature relay teams from all our registered clubs competing for valuable cash prizes."