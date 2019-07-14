Police victims’ unit focus on teen girls

Aisha Price-Corbie

The Victim and Witness Support Unit (VWSU) of the police service recently hosted its second annual self-esteem workshop for teenaged girls, titled Eye in Me II.

The workshop was held at the Cascadia Hotel, Port of Spain, last week, and the 130 teenagers who attended got an opportunity to speak on issues affecting them such as: personal identity, social media, self-harm, financial awareness, personal hygiene, coping with romantic relationships, abuse, self-defence, child pornography and exploitation.

Manager of the unit, Aisha Corbie, led the three-day workshop which featured experts in several fields, including psychologist Dr. Diane Douglas; chief of protocol and director of the Corporate Training Academy of TT, Wendy Lewis; the Police Academy’s master instructor of Defense Tactics, acting Cpl Oluyemi Mashama; Ms World TT 2019, Tya Jané Ramey; financial advisor, Camille Ramdial, along with representatives of the Family Planning Association, the Children’s Authority, the Counter-Trafficking Unit; and Caribbean designer Richard Young.

Corbie said teenaged girls were one of the most vulnerable groups in society, constantly bombarded by unrealistic standards of beauty and having to

actively avoid exploitation, resist dangerous peer pressure and juggle the demands of their home and academic responsibilities.

According to her, workshops that cater to teenaged girls play a vital role in providing a safe space for young women to address their personal struggles, feel empowered and build resilience by acquiring invaluable advice to face the challenges ahead.

Corbie urges all persons who have been victims or witnesses of crime to reach out to the VWSU at 2nd Floor, Annex Building, Riverside Plaza, Besson Street, Port of Spain, or call 612-2577/612-2465.