Parties actively screening for local gov’t elections

Anita Haynes

IT was an active week for the two main political parties as they continued screening for candidates for the local government elections.

The United National Congress has screened in three regional corporations/municipalities so far and is expected to complete 11 more by the end of August.

UNC PRO, Anita Haynes, told Newsday the screening committee met on Thursday last to screen for the Sangre Grande Regional and Arima Borough Corporations. The screening of 37 individuals began at 6pm and continued to 1.30 am on Friday before deliberations concluded around 3.30 am. On Friday into Saturday morning, the party screened 41 people for the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation.

“We were supposed to screen for Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation and the San Fernando City Corporation today (Saturday) but we had to postpone because the number of hours have been very gruelling for the screening committee.” She said screening would likely resume on Tuesday. She added that selections made so far may be announced at the Monday Night Forum at Fyzabad Secondary School or during the week.

The People’s National Movement began screening on July 6 with the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation, then the San Fernando City Corporation, Point Fortin Borough Corporation, and Siparia Regional Corporation on Sunday. Screening moved to the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation, San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation, and Port of Spain City Corporation on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, of last week, respectively.

PNM PRO, Laurel Lazama Lee-Sing said all prospective candidates had been selected for the Siparia Regional, San Juan/Laventille Regional, and San Fernando City Corporations. Meanwhile five out of six candidates were conformed for Point Fortin, four out of eight for Sangre Grande, and 15 out of 16 for Tunapuna/Piarco.

Last Thursday night at City Hall, Port of Spain, and six prospective candidates were chosen for the city corporation. These included Deputy Mayor Hillan Morean for St Ann’s River North, Nicole Young for Belmont East, Clint Baptiste for East Dry River, Jameel Bisnath for St James East, June Durham for Woodbrook, and Abena Hartley for Northern Port of Spain.