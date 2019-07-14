Pan Am Games will be a litmus test says Lewis

Jereem Richards

NARISSA FRASER

THE TT Olympic Committee (TTOC), on Friday, announced the team for the 2019 TT Pan Am Games. A total of 98 athletes (58 male, 48 female), will represent TT at the Games in Lima, Peru, which will be held from July 26 to August 11.

TTOC president Brian Lewis says the Games are important for TT, and that climbing the podium will be the main target.

Lewis is currently in Japan for the signing ceremony of the TTOC Pre Games Training Camp agreement with Osaki Town in Kagoshima Prefecture, and Host Town initiative with Nakatosa Town (Kochi Prefecture).

Speaking with Newsday yesterday, he said, “It’s refreshing to note that our athletes who have Tokyo 2020 Olympic aspirations are taking Pan Am Games seriously. The TTOC has supported Team TTO as best as we can, and it’s essential that Lima, Peru will be a litmus test for Tokyo 2020.”

Lewis says the TTOC acknowledges the support of the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs, as well as Minister Shamfa Cudjoe.

The TT team will be led by chef-de-mission Diane Henderson, and the athletes will compete in 18 sporting disciplines – athletics, archery, aquatics, badminton, beach volleyball, boxing, canoe sprint, cycling, golf, gymnastics, hockey, judo, rowing, rugby, sailing, shooting, table tennis and taekwondo.

TT brought home eight medals at the 2015 Pan Am Games in Toronto, Canada - three gold, three silver and two bronze.

2019 TT Pan Am team –

AQUATICS: Dylan Carter, Kael Yorke, Graham Chatoor, Jade Chatoor, Gabriela Donahue, Giselle Gursoy; Tracy De Montrichard-Carter, Chase Bloch, Joseph Mc Leod (officials).

ARCHERY: Daniel Catariz; Colvin Chin (official).

ATHLETICS: Michelle-Lee Ahye, Kelly-Ann Baptiste, Semoy Hackett, Alena Brooks, Kamaria Durant, Sparkle McKnight, Cleopatra Borel, Portious Warren, Tyra Gittens,Keston Bledman, Kyle Greaux, Jereem Richards, Dwight St Hillaire, Machel Cedenio, Reubin Walters, Akanni Hislop, Jerod Elcock, Asa Guevara, Andwuelle Wright, Wimani Stewart, Keshorn Walcott, Shakeil Waithe, Deon Lendore, Mauricia Prieto, Ayla Stansclaus, Tonya Nero; George Comissiong, Ian Carter, Nic Connor Alexander, Charles Joseph, Arlon Morrisson, Mastrapa Lopez, Wendell Williams (officials).

BADMINTON: Nekeisha Blake; Melvin Thomas (official).

BEACH VOLLEYBALL: Malika Davidson, Rheeza Grant, Daynte Stewart, Marlon Phillip; Nancy Joseph, Stephen Enile (officials).

BOXING: Nigel Paul, Aaron Prince, Tyron Thomas, Micheal Alexander; Reynold Cox, Rawlson Dopwell (officials).

CANOE SPRINT: Matthew Robinson, Nicholas Robinson; Merryl See Tai (official).

CYCLING: Nicholas Paul, Njisane Phillip, Kwesi Browne, Keron Bramble, Quincy Alexander, Jabari Whiteman, Kemp Orosco, Tyler Cole, Jovian Gomez, Akil Campbell, Teniel Campbell, Alexi Costa; David Francis, Erin Hartwell, Gene Samuel, Elisha Greene, Gabriel Thomas (officials).

GOLF: Isabella Lawrence; Wayne Baptiste (official).

GYMNASTICS: Joseph Fox; Charlie St Leger (official).

HOCKEY: Karlos Stephen, Akim Toussiant, Jordan Reynos, Kristien Emmanuel, Teague Marcano, Sheldon De Lisle, Marcus James, Mickell Pierre, Tarik Marcano, Daniel Byer, Micheael O’Connor, Shaquille Daniel, Lyndell Byer, Kwandwane Browne, Caleb Guiseppi, Dylan Francis, Joel Daniel, Malcolm Baptiste; Glenn Francis, Kirth Davis, Huw Stevens, Nicholas Baldeosingh (officials).

JUDO: Gabriella Wood; Mark Littrean (official).

ROWING: Felice Aisha Chow; Monica Hilcu (official).

RUGBY: Apphia Glasgow, Leah Kintiba, Nicolette Pantor, Blossom Stewart, Fayola Jack, Marika Mendez, Carlina Phillip, Maria Thomas, Kwanieze John, Aqiyla O’Brien, Kathleen Stephen, Kanisha Vincent; Jenilee Limada, Carlton Felix, Kelson Figaro (officials).

SAILING: Andrew Ivan David Lewis, Kelley-Ann Mary Arrindell; Official: Kairon Serrette (official).

SHOOTING: Anthony D Maraj, Marsha Bullen-Jones, Robert Auerbach, Roger Daniel; Ian Cockburn (official).

TABLE TENNIS: Rheann Chung; Anthony Corbin (official).

TAEKWONDO: Megan Lawrence; Cheryl Ann Sankar (official).