Man appears in court on fraud charges

A 40-year-old man, last week, appeared before a San Fernando magistrate on charges of larceny various sums of money which were to be used to import cars for several people.

Police said Peter Maharaj, also known as Dimitri Saint and Shivnarine Soodwah, appeared before Magistrate Indar Jagroo charged with larceny of $51,000 allegedly taken from four victims. Maharaj has no fixed place of abode.

Police also said Maharaj has over 25 pending charges against him for fraud.

He was granted $80,000 bail with surety and will reappear in court next week.

It is alleged that between April 3-9, Maharaj took the cash from the four victims promising to import and deliver vehicles for them. After they allegedly tried, unsuccessfully, to get their money back, they made reports to the Fraud Squad.

Maharaj was arrested on July 7 and charged by acting Sgt Badree of the Fraud Squad three days later.