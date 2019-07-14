Guaya detain Police in Ascension Invitational opener

GUAYA UNITED, buoyed by their home supporters, defeated Police 2-1 on Friday, as the Ascension Invitational Tournament kicked off.

At the Guayaguayare Recreation Ground, the hosts took the lead in the 10th minute with an item from Keston Frontin, but Christian Thomas equalised in the 21st.

Guaya reclaimed the advantage, once again, through Shaquille Ferrier in the 65th and held firm until the final whistle.

In the other Division One match on Friday, FC Santa Rosa were held to a goalless draw by Queen’s Park at the Arima Velodrome.