Drugs, gun found in Maloney

TWO men were arrested in Maloney on Saturday after a police chase resulted in officers finding a pistol and ammunition in a beige Almera.

According to reports, at about 8.10 pm, Sgt Katwaroo, Cpl Forde and constables Swann, Hannaway, Ramlogan, and Rajnauth of the Maloney patrol unit, and constables Ramcharran and Phillip of the Maloney CID were on patrol on Ramdass Trace when they saw the beige Almera speed off.

The police followed and managed to intercept the car which was searched and the Baretta pistol and ammunition were found in the front console of the car. Two men were arrested.

In a separate report, police of the North Eastern Division’s task force and canine unit, led by senior Supt Phillip, Supt Maynard-Wilson, and supervised by Sgt Guelmo and Cpl Constantine, executed several search warrants in the district and issued 10 stop-and-search forms during an anti-crime operation.

The officers also found a quantity of marijuana and cocaine at various locations, while in Woods Alley in Morvant, several articles of clothing belonging to the TT Defence Force were found and seized.