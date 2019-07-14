Councillor pleads for help

COUNCILLOR for Reform/Manahambre Chris Arshad Hosein is pleading with the Ministry of Works and Transport to conduct repairs to the Naparima Mayaro Road, in Palmyra.

In a statement, Hosein said on July 7, a car fell into a precipice on the corner of the Naparima Mayaro Road and John Parker Street.

“I have pleaded and continue to plead with the Ministry of Works and Transport for assistance in rectifying this issue but to date my requests seems to have fallen on deaf ears.

“I am extremely fearful for the lives of my burgesses and the motoring public at large that make use of this major carriageway on a daily basis,” Hosein said.

He also said taxi drivers, and even bus drivers, have complained of the condition of the road.

“This is completely unacceptable and I take issue with it as the lives of my burgesses are negatively impacted. I once again call on the Minister of Works and Transport to put politics aside and address this issue to prevent a fatality which is highly likely to occur given the extent of the landslip along this major roadway,” he said.