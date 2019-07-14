Colleen steps up security amidst death threats

Former journalist Colleen Holder

JOAN RAMPERSAD

The Oropune Gardens community have come out in support of fellow resident, Colleen Holder, who has received death threats after exposing the general flouting of rules and regulations governing HDC (Housing Development Corporation) properties.

In an open letter to the media,residents of Oropune Gardens, in Piarco, said they stood in support of Holder.

"We will not accept any threats by a few misguided elements on the life of Ms Holder," the letter, sent by e-mail said.

The letter was signed by members of the Oropune Gardens Community Group, Oropune Police Yough Club, Oropune Village Council, Oropune Gardens Security Group, Oropune Residents and Friends, Fourth Avenue Youth Council and United We Stand NGO, who all expressed their concern for Holder’s safety.

It letter stated: “It is with great consternation that we the residents of Oropune Gardens, Piarco have learnt of the threats made to Ms’ Colleen Holder, whi is a much-appreciated stalwart in our community. That certain miscreants have singled out Ms. Holder for intimidation is wholly unacceptable.

“As a community, our non-tolerance of intimidation and harassment is unequivocal. Ms. Holder has our unwavering support and no resource will be spared to pursue and apprehend the culprits.

The Ministry of National Security and the Police Service of TT are abreast of this issue andhave also pledged their support in this important matter of security.”

Speaking with Newsday yesterday, Holder said the police have stepped up patrols around her house and have also given her advice on what she should personally do for her own safety. And indeed she said: “I have put certain things in place for my personal safety.”