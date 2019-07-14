Carli Bay Fish Fest plans to team up with Barbados in 2020

SEETA PERSAD

PLANS are being made by the organisers of the Carli Bay Fish Fest (CBFF) to collaborate with the Barbados Oistins Fish Festival (BOFF) in 2020.

Making the announcement was chairman of the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo regional corporation Henry Awong.

The CBFF, held on July 8, was hailed a resounding success by Awong who announced that for next year's festival, plans are being worked out to collaborate with the organisers of the BOFF.

He said the 2020 festival will be held over three days and efforts are being made to twin the CBFF with the BOFF.

"This means we will be trading off recipes for fish-based dishes as well as presenting the different variety of fishes available in both countries," Awong said, as he spoke to councillors of the corporation on the success of the CBFF.

He said officials from Barbados will be invited to participate.

"Fish Fest in Carli Bay has tremendous business potential and it is geared towards engaging the local fishing communities of Carli Bay and Orange Valley, seeking to promote sustainable economic development in the communities," Awong said. The CBFF is an initiative of the Couva Point Lisas Chamber of Commerce and corporation.

Awong also announced that a proposal will be sent to Tobago's Charlotteville Fishing Association to join in at the next festival.

“It is quite costly to host the festival since we need to prepare the area and put several measures in place for those who are selling food items and for those who just want to enjoy the entertainment at the seaside,” Awong said.

Awong said local tourism must be developed, and boasted of the options available in the central district.

“When a tourist comes to this country, he or she doesn’t only want to stay in Port of Spain,” he said, adding that the district had much to offer, including: the 85’ Hanuman Murti, an Indian Museum, the Temple in the Sea and a mud temple.

He also boasted of other tourist sites such as the Tortuga RC Church, the La Vega Estate, and the San Antonio Estate where the world famous Trinidad Cocoa drink is prepared using traditional methods.

Awong said the Monserrat Cocoa Farmers Association recently hosted the ‘Cocoa Fest’ at the La Vega Estate and the Blackman family also recently hosted the Friendship Festival which showcased a variety of cultural activities.

“I can proudly say that culture is alive in this area as that festival showcased all types of drumming as well as music and yoga. It also carried the farmers and artisan markets,” he said.

Friendship Festival also had great potential and he sees this growing to be a much-anticipated event in Piparo.

“This is just one of the many great initiatives within the region, which needs the support of both the government and private sector,” he said.