Burke breaks two more records

JUST one day after breaking the national record in the preliminary round of the girls 9-10 50-metre butterfly, Atlantis Aquatics swimmer Keryn Burke did it again, sealing gold and setting another record in the same event at the Amateur Swimming Association of TT (ASATT) Age Group Short Course Championship, at the National Aquatics Centre, Couva, on Friday.

Burke topped the preliminary swim in 31.61 seconds on Thursday, erasing Jahmia Harley's six-year-old record, before rewriting her own record in a blistering effort of 31.37 seconds in Friday's final.

Siena Jagdeo was her nearest challenger in the final, finishing well behind in 35.11 seconds to claim silver.

Added to her record setting 50m butterfly race, Burke, on Friday night, also won the 100m breaststroke in 1:29.12 and the 50m backstroke in 34.38 seconds.

Yesterday morning, she returned to the pool and followed up with yet another record breaking performance in the girls 9-10 100m freestyle, erasing another mark held by Harley – and by a considerable margin.

Burke clocked 1:02.32, while the next best time in the preliminaries was recorded by Isabella Mendoza, who finished in 1:11.05. Harley's previous record, set in 2013, was 1:04.70. She swam in the final after press time last evening.

One other record was broken on Friday. Anpherne Bernard rewrote his own record in the boys 9-10 100m breaststroke by over two seconds.

He won gold, clocking 1:21.03, a marked improvement from his 1:23.39 record, which he recorded last year.

Liam Carrington placed second in 1:24.05, and Christiano Rivas, third, in 1:26.06.

Action continued last night, and will conclude this evening.

Select results (all finals)

Friday

Girls

8-and-under –

50m backstroke: 1st–Asia-Marie Pouchet (BDS), 39.99; 2nd–Harmoni Nelson (TWA), 42.06; 3rd–Katlyn Richards (Atla), 42.07.

9-10 –

50m backstroke: 1st–Keryn Burke (Atla), 34.38; 2nd–Siena Jagdeo (PBSC), 37.71; 3rd–Cayann Sellier (PFAD), 37.84.

11-12 –

100m freestyle: 1st–Lyla Browne (FFSC), 1:02.89; 2nd–Mya Wells (SHSC), 1:07.00; 3rd–Atiyah Walter (TWA), 1:07.13.

13-14 –

100m freestyle: 1st–Kiara Goodridge (BDS), 1:02.68; 2nd–Jada-Marie Cedeno (TSC), 1:03.31; 3rd–Arielle Dickson (FFSC), 1:03.53.

15-17 –

100m freestyle: 1st–Jahmia Harley (TWA), 58.94; 2nd–Deshor Edwards (Atla), 59.80; 3rd–Sierra Robinson (Marl), 1:01.52.

18-and-over –

100m freestyle: 1st–Ileana Bocage (FFSC), 1:08.41; 2nd–Shanntol Ince (SHSC), 1:10.75.

Boys

8-and-Under –

50m backstroke: 1st–Kyle Leera (TWA), 42.30; 2nd–Deron Blackman (FFSC), 44.84; 3rd–Jadon Ramdeen (FFSC), 45.60, Ari Victor (BASC), 45.60.

11-12 –

100m freestyle: 1st–Shaelen Reece (TWA), 1:01.98; 2nd–Khadeem Brathwaite (Marl), 1:02.22; 3rd–Andre Sandy (PFAD), 1:03.53.

13-14 –

100m freestyle: 1st–Aaron Stewart (BDS), 53.88; 2nd–Kadon Williams (PFAD), 55.12; 3rd–Riquelio Joseph (Atla), 55.36.

15-17 –

100m freestyle: 1st–Malik Nelson (Atla), 51.99; 2nd–Gariel Bynoe (TWA), 52.88; 3rd–Jordon McMillan (BDS), 54.04.

18-and-over –

100m freestyle: 1st–Kegan Ford (FFSC), 55.19; 2nd–Geston Pascall (PFAD), 56.86; 3rd–Matthew Ocando (PBSC), 57.81.

Saturday

Girls

8-and-Under –

100m freestyle: 1st–Marena Martinez (Marl), 1:34.26; 2nd–Tiana Haynes (Marl).

50m breaststroke: 1st–Amariah Capiatha (Marl), 56.12; 2nd–Marena Martinez (Marl), 56.74.

9-10 –

100m backstroke: 1st–Khayla Gouveia (SHSC), 1:26.92; 2nd–Tiana Poulido (SHSC), 1:27.93; 3rd–Netania Edwards (SHSC), 1:30.40.

Boys

8-and-Under –

50m breaststroke: 1st–Zion Applewhaite (TWA), 1:02.55; 2nd–Tyler McLeod (EAIS), 1:02.67.

100m freestyle: 1st–Zion Applewhaite (TWA), 1:35.75; 2nd–Tyler McLeod (EAIS), 1:41.94; 3rd–Jadon Ramdeen (FFSC), 1:50.34.

9-10 –

100m backstroke: 1st–Rylan Thomas (Marl), 1:26.76; 2nd–Zaheed Walter (TWA), 1:33.29; 3rd–Michael Sammy (Atla), 1:33.79.