'An oasis in the desert' Hinds praises Girls’ Brigade

Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds yesterday praised the Girls' Brigade "as an oasis in the desert" and told members they were fortunate to be a part of a unit committed to have a positive impact on the lives of girls.

“I feel very good about what I am seeing, to know that there is a group of people who will take the time to organise such an event," Hinds said as he addressed Girls’ Brigade members at the opening ceremony of the bi-annual Girls’ Jamboree of the Caribbean and Americas Fellowship at the Church of the Open Bible, Laventille.

The camp, which began yesterday and ends on July 20, is aimed at enriching the lives of girls between ages five and 18. It will not only benefit 65 locals but also showcases TT to 78 delegates from Antigua, Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Guyana, Jamaica, St Maarten, Tortola and the US.

Hinds shared with the delegates his experience as a cadet as a young boy.

“I recall when I joined cadets at the age of 11 and from an early age it instilled discipline in me,” he said.

“After cadets I went into the police service and because of the discipline I displayed very early it was identified that I would become a police instructor. I was invited to become an instructor at the Police Training College and trained thousands of young men, those who are senior officers in the police service today. I say all of that to let you know that you have no idea of the value of what you engage in now. This will stay with you years ahead, as you put it on your resume.”

Marcia London-McKellar, deputy permanent secretary, Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, in an address on behalf of Minister Shamfa Cudjoe, spoke of the influence the brigade can have on future generations.

“Each woman and girl is powerful, and they are using their influence to empower the next generation of innovators and leaders across the Caribbean and the Americas," she said.

The ministry, she said, has held several projects to develop the skills and abilities of young people which incorporates modules on life skills, and commended the brigade for similar initiatives.

"However, for the 126 years of the Girls’ Brigade existence I want to congratulate you all for your representation of TT and the Caribbean throughout the world in countries like the Philippines and Australia.”

Rev Doctor David Wiltshire, chaplain of the Girls’ Brigade 19th Trinidad Company, also addressed the delegates saying their Christian faith would help them to serve "with the right attitude, character and with respect.”

The camp was declared open by Judy Wood, vice chairman of Girls’ Brigade Caribbean and Americas Fellowship. After the ceremony, the delegates held a march of peace in Port of Spain from Memorial Park, along Frederick Street, to downtown the capital. The march was done in silence and in memory of three-year-old Isaiah Hazel, who died of hyperthermia caused by extreme heat and dehydration after being left on a school bus on July 4.