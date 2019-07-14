Alexis, Wong in COTECC final

TT FIRST team pair of Aalisha Alexis and Ethan Wong combined to good effect once again yesterday, when they advanced to the main draw final of the Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation (COTECC) Sub Region 4 Under-16 Series Championships, at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua, with a 3-0 semifinal win over St Lucia II.

Alexis and Wong maintained their unbeaten run with each winning their singles match. They then teamed up for a 6-0, 6-0 win over St Lucia's Alysa Elliot and Jordan Hunte.

Alexis went up against Elliot and eased to a 6-1, 6-2 win, before Wong recorded a similarly one-sided 6-3, 6-0 victory over Hunte in the other singles match. The victory meant TT booked a place in today's final against Barbados, who recorded a 2-1 victory over TT's second team in the other semifinal.

TT's second team, which topped Pool C with two wins, opened with Isabel Abraham recording a 7-6(4), 6-1 win over Chloe Weekes. However, Sebastien Sylvester, up next for TT, was soundly beaten 6-0, 6-1 by Stephen Slocombe. The subsequent mixed doubles match saw Weekes and Slocombe breeze past Abraham and Sylvester, 6-4, 6-3.

St Lucia's second team and TT's second team will meet in the third place play-off in the main draw today.

Meanwhile, in the second draw, TT's third team, comprising Shauna Valentine and Sebastien Byng also moved into their final with a 3-0 win over Suriname's second team. Valentine started with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Jamila Sadiek, before Byng made it 2-0, beating Kunsh Moolchandani 6-2, 6-3.

Valentine and Byng then partnered to defeat Sadiek and Moolchandani 6-4, 6-2.

TT's third team will take on Suriname's first team in the second draw final today, while St Lucia's first team and Suriname's second team will meet in the third place match.