A story for all ages

Akini Gill at the launch of his book From Behind the Bridge to the Impossible Dream at Nalis, Port of Spain last Tuesday. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: From Behind the Bridge to the Impossible Dream is a story about faith in God; belief in the kindness of humans; and the practice of self-esteem and self-empowerment. Akini Gill, the author, in his brief biography treats us to facts about his challenges with dyslexia and dyspraxia as well as the “isms” of discrimination by professionals and lay people. His discussion is balanced with applause for the initiatives taken by caring and sensitive others. This a frank story with quotes to illustrate how our society at large, in the 21st century, manifests lack of sensitivity to establish systems which influence behaviours to provide effective care for children with special needs. On the other hand, the story tells us of the joy of his success which he acknowledges began with his zeal. However it was made possible with those who joined hands with him literally to support his ability to make a contribution to our society and to the world.

Akini documents an inspiring story for all ages: a suitable read for all. He writes beautifully and lovingly of his living in his mother's heart and hand. He claims with her unfailing eager support. he competed vigourously with the abled to pass tests and exams from secondary school to university: University of the West Indies, and the last as of now, New York University, which awarded him a Masters of Arts in Music Education. His account of his musical journey also allows us to appreciate the power of Pan, our national instrument, not yet legitimised as such. He emphasises that his love for music caused him to become a pannist with all the demands for which it likely seemed would surpass his mastering. In time, with his willingness to learn and practice he overcame such challenges, to become a pan teacher in the Pan in the Classroom Unit, of the Ministry of Education.

His book is a manifestation of the use of self-motivation, discipline and a desire to acquire and share knowledge. Akini is keen to blaze the trail in our land, for much improved understanding, organisation and delivery of opportunities for children, even adults, with special needs.

I recommend this book as compulsory reading for all persons engaged at all levels of education, especially, early childhood learning. "Music sweet", says Shadow, Our music becomes sweeter with the success of Akini Gill.

DR YVONNE BOBB-SMITH

Humanist, Educator

Port of Spain