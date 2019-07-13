Warren eyes gold at 2021 World University Games

Portious Warren

PORTIOUS WARREN is relieved after re-writing the record books on Thursday by claiming TT`s first ever medal at the World University Games.

Warren bagged the silver medal in the women`s shot put final with a distance of 17.82 metres at the San Paolo Stadium, Napoli, Italy.

The 23-year-old Warren defeated bronze medalist Klaudia Kardasz of Poland who threw 17.65m but lost to the eventual winner Canadian Sarah Mitton with a distance of 18.31m. Warren also placed 8th in the women’s discus on Wednesday.

An elated Warren said, “At the last World University Games I placed 10th and was crushed...this year I am the silver medallist. I’m not totally satisfied though but I have one more World University Games to get it right. In China 2021, I’ll be going for gold.”

She added, “I thank TSATT for creating opportunities like these for us student athletes to represent Trinidad and Tobago at such a prestigious international event.”

Tyra Gittens is aiming to add to TT`s medal tally at the Games when she competes in the women`s high jump final today. She qualified for the final in eight spot with a height of 1.75m but she is hoping to improve that performance on the big stage.

She said, “I am looking forward to high jump which is my favourite event, I actually thought I didn’t make the final because I jumped so badly (in the prelims) it was my worst jumps all season and I was really frustrated and sad. Then (I was told that) I got in the final and my whole mood changed.”

Gittens continued, “I really hope to do my personal best (today).

I`m planning on jumping 1.90m or 1.88m. I have been resting up; it is definitely going be a good competition. It is going to come down to who can do it on the day.”

A few days earlier, Gittens placed fifth in the women`s long jump final, recording a distance of 6.37m.

“I was disappointed because everyone wants to medal but I wasn`t completely upset with my performance,” said Gittens. “I have been a lot more consistent with my performances this season with my long jump even though I started late due to a surgery.”

Cherisse Murray who finished 26th (44.41m) in the shot put and 15th (14.96m) in the discus said on her Facebook Account, “(Thursday) morning, I fought to be in the final at the university games here in Napoli in the shot put event however, it did not go as planned. One thing I am happy about is the experience I got. It’s been a while since I have represented my country and this one was a bit emotional.

“Thank you Trinidad and Tobago for choosing me to come out here and represent. My journey is not over yet it...Now after a long season of 2019 it’s time to get some rest and be ready for the 2020 season.”