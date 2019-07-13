TT suffer mixed results at NORCA Handball Champs

YANNICK QUINTAL

THE NORCA Handball Championships got underway on Thursday at Saith Park, Chaguanas.

Eight countries – Puerto Rico, Barbados, the United States, Mexico, Haiti, Dominica, St Kitts/Nevis and hosts Trinidad and Tobago – took to the sand courts, with both male and female teams playing in the tournament.

The national women’s team were up first as they faced off against Barbados and won in convincing fashion 22-5, 20-9. Later, they were beaten 20-12, 18-6 by 2016 Pan Am champions US.

The TT men's team won both of their matches on Thursday. Against Barbados, TT earned a lopsided 28-8, 26-0 win. Faced with a tougher challenge against Dominica, the TT men stood tall, winning 30-17, 22-11.

National coach Kenwin Goden, spoke about the purpose of the NORCA Championships as well as what benefits holding the tournament here in TT for the first time.

“It is the first for the NORCA region, which is the North America and Caribbean region," Goden said. It is a qualifier for the Games which is set to be held in Qatar later this year and it is also a qualification for the World Handball Games in Italy. Having the championships here, we are looking for the exposure for a sport that is on the rise in Trinidad and Tobago. Something new, something other than cricket, football, volleyball and netball that the country could forward to.”

Coach Goden also talked about the development of the sport and its growth from 2015 till present.

“In terms of development, I believe that we have done very well. There’s only about two or three players that are here from since 2015 to now that remained, but yes I am happy with our progress. It could be faster, pending the availability of playing teams in practice games, because we train alone here. We train as a club and play against each other, amongst ourselves, and only in tournaments like this can we put what we learn to practice. Other times we would take part in SoCal Beach Handball Championships in America. Last year we took part in the Pan Am Games before the split. So I am happy with our progress.”

Other Scores –

MEN: US def Barbados 22-5, 20-8; Mexico def St Kitts/Nevis 25-5, 27-14; Dominica def Haiti 23-12, 8-17, 6-5 on penalties; US def Haiti 34-16, 26-18; Mexico def Puerto Rico 19-12, 26-14.

WOMEN: Mexico def Haiti 18-0, 31-2; Puerto Rico def Dominica 13-6, 11-8; US def St Kitts/Nevis 22-0, 28-3; St Kitts/Nevis def Barbados 7-9, 10-5, 5-3 on penalties.