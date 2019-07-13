Savannah Grass ruled Rhythms of Love

Neisha Guy was well received by the audience

GARY CARDINEZ

STUDENTS of the Holistic Music School produced another great musical night at the Trinidad Country Club, Champ Elysees, Maraval, with their annual concert Rhythms of Love – The Jazz Lime which celebrated their 17th anniversary.

There were performances by the students and their tutors along with several special guests. Holistic Guitars with Seth Escalante, Holistic Brass with Daniel Ryan, Holistic Steel with Kyslon Frith and Holistic X Big Band gave great entertainment on June 26.

Special guests included Mya Scott and Adan Hagley, Rellon Brown (trumpet), John Arnold and Neisha Guy from Tobago.

Escalante and the Holistic Guitars performed songs like Samba Pa Ti, Hooking Meh and Savannah Grass and Holistic Steel went for the Beatles' Imagine and also Savannah Grass.

Backed by her quartet, Mya Scott performed A Change is Gonna Come and Lovely Day. Daniel Ryan played Girl from Ipanema, How Deep is Your Love and Bob Marley’s Don’t Worry About a Thing.

Special guest Neisha Guy performed Summertime, At Last and Savannah Grass with accompaniment by John Arnold on keyboards. Brown held the audience's attention with his version of Feel So Good.

The audience was treated to vocals by Zalika Pollard, Dana Reyes, Satin Brade and Mya Scott, backed by the Holistic Band. Arie Van Druten sang Shadow’s Music and Savannah Grass.

Holistic X Big Band closed off the evening with Noelle Archer doing Ella Andall’s Bring Down the Power and once again there was a conga line in the audience, led by Holistic’s Dr Patricia Dardaine-Ragguet.

Proceeds from Rhythms of Love go towards Holistic's continued education and arts programme and community music scholarships.