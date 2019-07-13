Prakash: Give law-abiding citizens guns

St Augustine MP Prakash Ramadhar

St Augustine MP Prakash Ramadhar is calling on Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith to make it more efficient to grant law-abiding citizens firearms.

He also asked that law enforcement officers be allowed to carry firearms when they are not on the job.

He made the call in a press release on Saturday after two citizens defended themselves and shot two criminals this week. The first was a security guard in Couva who shot a burglar, and the other a businessman in San Fernando who shot and killed a man who had broken into his home at 3 am and beaten his child.

“This is a wake up call that this nation needs to give our law-abiding citizens the ability to protect themselves. For too long we have sat by, and have seen our citizens butchered in the streets, in their homes, and every place we had hoped to be a safe haven.

“My call today is that we revisit and make more efficient the issuing of firearms granted to law-abiding citizens who have passed all the necessary tests and all the necessary requirements, so that they, that is we, will have a response to those who wish us harm.”

He said no one involved in public security and safety law enforcement was considered to be off duty so they should be given firearms “around the clock” after polygraphs, psychological testing, and other checks were made.

“I do not wish nor have I ever wished for there to be violence in our streets nor for this country to be inundated with firearms. But the reality is that it already is inundated with firearms held by criminals, illegally obtained for the purposes of doing harm to us. So, Commissioner of Police, I applaud many of the steps you have already taken. I ask you now to look and see whether this is not a way to re-balance our society. I look forward to your continued commitment to the protection of our citizens.”